Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra to hold virtual song launch for their movie Shakuntala Devi

Mumbai: As the audience eagerly waits the release of 'Shakuntala Devi' (which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 31), the makers, cast and crew have come up with an interesting way to have a virtual first song lunch for the film. The event will be witnessed by media and 5000 school students from 50 cities.

A source reveals, “The makers along with the lead cast wanted to do something fun and unique with their promotional activities. Given the current situation in the country, we obviously can’t hold an event or gathering. But it was the cast members idea to plan a virtual song launch with students from across the nation. The event will include some fun activities between star Vidya Balan and the cast. There will be also be Math quiz contest between Vidya and the kids.”

The film showcases Shakuntala Devi's life journey who was a renowned mathematician who stunned the world with her ability to solve complex mathematical calculations in a matter of seconds!