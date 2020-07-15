Shakuntala Devi Trailer: Vidya Balan displays her inimitable wit, humour as India's 'human computer'

The trailer of Vidya Balan's much-awaited biographical drama 'Shakuntala Devi - The True Story of India’s Math Genius' released on Wednesday. The film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, who is widely revered as the human computer for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds.
The trailer starts with Vidya's voice-over, "Myself Shakuntala... Are you ready to be friends with my best friend Mathematics?" which follows with kids shouting in unison, "Yes!"
In the 2.47 minute-long video, Balan is seen teaching mathematics in a classroom, making incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips, creating a Guinness world record for 13-digit multiplication in 28 seconds and being her funny, witty self. The second half of the trailer shows Sanya Malhotra, who's seen playing the role of Shakuntala's daughter Anupama and chronicles how her life changed after becoming a mother.
Check out the trailer here:
The film also stars Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.
Helmed and written by Anu Menon, the film has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is penned by Menon along with Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.
"Shakuntala Devi's passion for maths and her determination to spread its joy to the world was unparalleled. She lived ahead of her times and on her own terms -- and as we all strive to change the narrative of the female protagonist on screen, her story is one that calls out to be told," said Menon.
"And there's no one better than Vidya Balan to capture Shakuntala's wit and wisdom. I'm so excited that the film will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video and everyone will get to experience Shakuntala's incredible journey and Vidya's magical portrayal of her soon," she added.
Shakuntala Devi' will release on July 31 on Amazon Prime.
