Shakuntala Devi Trailer: Vidya Balan displays her inimitable wit, humour as India's 'human computer'

The trailer of Vidya Balan's much-awaited biographical drama 'Shakuntala Devi - The True Story of India’s Math Genius' released on Wednesday. The film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, who is widely revered as the human computer for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds.

The trailer starts with Vidya's voice-over, "Myself Shakuntala... Are you ready to be friends with my best friend Mathematics?" which follows with kids shouting in unison, "Yes!"

In the 2.47 minute-long video, Balan is seen teaching mathematics in a classroom, making incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips, creating a Guinness world record for 13-digit multiplication in 28 seconds and being her funny, witty self. The second half of the trailer shows Sanya Malhotra, who's seen playing the role of Shakuntala's daughter Anupama and chronicles how her life changed after becoming a mother.

