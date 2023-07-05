Vidya Balan Reveals Who She Would Murder From Film Industry If Given A Chance; WATCH Video

Vidya Balan | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress Vidya Balan is all set to return as a detective in her upcoming edge-of-the-seat murder mystery Neeyat. The film is all set to hit the screens on July 7. The film marks Vidya's return to theatres after her successful digital stint with three films - Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa.

Vidya interacted with media on Wednesday and shared her experience of working on the film. During the press conference, Vidya was asked who would she murder from the film industry if she had to.

"Industry mein agar aapko kisi ka khoon karna hoga toh aap kiska karna chahengi?" the reporter asked.

Vidya replied, "Jo bhi humari films theatre mein nahi dekhte, piracy ko badhawa dete hai, sabka khoon karongi main. Theatre mein release ho rahi hai Neeyat. Agar aapki neeyat saaf ho toh theatre pahuch jaaye dekhne."

Take a look at the video here:

Set in the highlands of Scotland, the trailer takes the viewers into the world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao (Vidya) to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.

The movie also features Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

Speaking about her experience of working on Neeyat and returning to the big screen, Vidya had earlier said, “What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play. In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors."

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi.