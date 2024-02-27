Vidya Balan Remains Calm As Fan Tries To Take Selfie Despite Being Stopped By Her Team At Pankaj Udhas' Funeral, WATCH

On Tuesday, Vidya Balan attended Pankaj Udhas' funeral in Mumbai. He passed away after suffering from pancreatic cancer. He was 72. He was laid to rest by his family and friends on Tuesday afternoon.

A video is doing the rounds on social media in which the actress is seen making her way to the entrance while a fan tries to click a selfie with her, and her team member is seen stopping him. However, he repeatedly tried to click a selfie with Vidya despite being stopped by the actress's team.

Throughout the incident, Vidya maintainted calm and did not react to the fan, which was lauded by netizens.

Check out the video:

Several netizens criticised the fan for his behaviour in the comments section. A user wrote, "Sense nahi hai kya ye kya selfie ka time hai shame on." While another said, "2 chamat Dena chiya aasa logo ko." A third netizen said, "How insensitive that guy was." "Dumb hai kya funeral hai kuch to akal rakho," said another.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Anu Menon's Neeyat, which marked her first film to receive a theatrical release since Mission Mangal in 2019.

Next, she will star in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan in the lead.