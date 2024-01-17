 Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz & Pratik Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar To Release In March 2024
Do Aur Do Pyaar revolves around a sparkling journey through love, laughter, and modern relationships

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Actors Vidya Balan and Illeana D'Cruz are all set to come up with a romantic drama film, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar.' On Wednesday, the official page of Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, shared a motion poster on Instagram.

The post read, "This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, and consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar is releasing in cinemas on March 29, 2024!"

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' revolves around a sparkling journey through love, laughter, and modern relationships. In the poster, Vidya can be seen giving a hugging Sendhil Ramamurthy. On the other hand, actor Pratik Gandhi is seen posing with lleana D'Cruz.

Soon after the motion poster was released, fans chimed in the comment section to praise the poster. A fan wrote, "This is super exciting."

Another commented, "Awaited @balanvidya." A social media user wrote, "Sendhil in an Indian movie?? Wow!! Never seen him in Indian movies earlier."

Earlier, on Tuesday, Vidya shared a cryptic post to make her fan curious about her upcoming project by writing on Instagram, "Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge! Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it!"

The film stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an award-winning ad filmmaker making her feature debut.

Applause Entertainment presents 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' a production of Ellipsis Entertainment. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' will hit theatres on March 29, 2024. 

