Vidya Balan's Fake Gmail, Instagram Accounts Created By Fraudsters For Job Offer Scam, FIR Filed

Mumbai, February 21: Actress Vidya Balan has filed a case under the Information Technology Act against an unidentified person for allegedly creating fake Gmail and Instagram accounts in her name and using them for a job offer scam. The fraudster reached out to people in the film industry with false promises of work opportunities. A case was lodged at Khar police station on Monday by Balan’s manager Aditi Sandhu.

As per the police report, Balan, 45, resides with her husband Siddharth Kapoor on the ninth floor of Silver Sand Apartment at Carter Road in Bandra West. On February 16, she was informed by Stylish Pranay, a contact in the film industry, that he received messages on WhatsApp from 8100522953 claiming to be her and an assurance of work opportunities after discussion. Balan informed Pranay that it was not her number.

People In Film Industry Were Approached By Fraudsters:

Realising fraudulent use of her identity, Balan discovered that the fraudster had been impersonating her to approach other persons in the film industry as well for criminal activities.

Between February 17 and February 19, several people informed her that the fraudster had created her fake Instagram account (vidya.balan.pvt) and a fake Gmail account (vidyabalanspeaks@gmail.com). The case has been registered against an unidentified person under section 66(C) (dishonestly making any other unique identification feature of another person) of the Information Technology Act.