Job Fraud: Thane Man 'Offered' Professorial Position At Qatar University, Duped Of Over ₹2 Lakh

Representational Image

Thane, January 6: In yet another incident of job fraud, a man residing in Thane district of Maharashtra was cheated by fake recruiters who offered him a professorial position at Qatar University. The victim lost more than Rs 2 lakh to the fraudsters. After being duped, he lodged a complaint at the Ambernath police station, based on which an FIR was registered on Friday, January 5.

According to the complaint, two persons contacted the victim through phone calls and emails. They pretended to be recruiters and offered the complainant job of a professor at Qatar University. Unsuspecting of their real motives, the victim fell in their trap and agreed to apply.

Victim Made To Transfer Money On Different Pretexts

The fraudsters made the victim transfer Rs 2,28,600 in various bank accounts on different pretexts. He was "charged" for registration fees, document verification, visa processing and a medical examination. The victim realised his mistake when he asked the "recruiters" about the possible appointment date.

When the fraudsters did not give him clear answers, he realised that he had been cheated. Upon realising that he has become a victim of job fraud, the man lodged a complaint. While the police registered a case based on the victim's complaint, an investigation is underway to identify and nab the fraudsters.