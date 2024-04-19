 VIDEO: Vijay Sethupathi Touches Elderly Fan's Feet, Kneels To Click Selfie After Casting Vote In Chennai
After voting, Vijay posed for the paps gathered outside, proudly displaying his inked index finger to signify that he had cast his vote

IANSUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Actor Vijay Sethupathi, popularly known as Tamil cinema's 'Makkal Selvan', has won the hearts of netizens by clicking a selfie with an elderly woman in a wheelchair, while exercising his franchise at a polling station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

A circulating video on the internet shows the bespectacled actor shaking hands with the elderly lady in a wheelchair, touching her feet, seeking blessings, and taking a selfie with her

Vijay's warm gesture left the old woman amazed. The 'Tughlaq Durbar' actor was dressed in a deep blue shirt with rolled-up sleeves.

Fans expressed their admiration on social media, with comments like: "This is why he is Makkal Selvan" and "Lovely gesture".

Vijay, who was most recently seen in action in the web series 'Farzi' and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', came with his wife to vote.

Earlier in the day, Tamil cinema stars, starting with Ajith Kumar and including Rajinikanth and Dhanush, streamed into polling booths to exercise their democratic right.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in 'Merry Christmas'. He has 'Viduthalai Part 2' in the pipeline.

