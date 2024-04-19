Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajinikanth, Dhanush Cast Votes In Tamil Nadu Amid Tight Security, Get Mobbed - Videos Surface

As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was finally kicked off on Friday, Tamil Nadu went into polling and several south bigwigs were amongst the first ones to cast their votes. Superstar Rajinikanth, actors Dhanush, Ajith and others were seen fulfilling their responsibility by casting their votes.

In a video that has now gone viral, Rajinikanth can be seen arriving at a polling booth in Chennai in the early hours of Friday amid heavy police bandobast. And as soon as the locals got a whiff of the actor's presence in their vicinity, they thronged the polling booth and mobbed the star as he made his way in.

Rajinikanth was seen casting his vote and posing for the media. He also urged his fans to vote responsibly and exercise their right to choose their leaders correctly.

Dhanush too was seen reaching the polling booth later and as soon as he got out of his car, he was surrounded by cops, who quickly escorted him inside, wherein he cast his vote. Locals went berserk at the sight of the star in their area and he too was mobbed by his fans and the media.

Tamil actors Ajith Kumar and Sivakarthikeyan too were seen casting their votes in Chennai the first thing in the morning.

Tamil Nadu is one of the first states that went into polling on Friday for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are the parties battling for votes in the region.