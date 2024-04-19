 Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins In 102 Seats In 1st Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Live Updates

Live Breaking News Updates: Voting Begins In 102 Seats In 1st Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up, while 18 lakh personnel have been deployed across the 102 constituencies going to the polls.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 08:35 AM IST
article-image
19 April 2024 08:35 AM IST

WB Governor CV Ananda Bose reacts to alleged stone pelting incident in West Bengal's Medinipur

While speaking on the alleged stone pelting incident that took place in West Bengal's Medinipur, WB Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "...Peace and harmony is something that the people of Bengal want and the people of Bengal deserve. It is after the authorities to ensure that there is law and order in the state, especially during the elections. Any perpetrators of violence should be booked and stern action should be taken, that is the responsibility of the Election Commission..."

19 April 2024 08:35 AM IST

BJP's South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan casts her vote at a polling booth in Saligramam, Chennai

19 April 2024 08:26 AM IST

Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami casts his vote at a polling booth in Salem

19 April 2024 08:26 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers

In a post on his official social media handle on X, PM Modi said, "The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers. I particularly call upon the young and first time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!"

19 April 2024 08:26 AM IST

Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling booth in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

19 April 2024 08:26 AM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his inked finger after casting his vote in Nagpur in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 April 2024 08:01 AM IST

Voting begins in 102 seats across 21 States & UTs

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories as the mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am. Voters will exercise their franchise until 6:00 pm.

A total of 16.63 crore voters are going to vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, deciding the fate of 1625 candidates, with Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Bhupendra Yadav, and Arjun Ram Meghwal among several Union ministers in the fray.

19 April 2024 08:01 AM IST

