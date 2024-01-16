 VIDEO: Sidharth Malhotra Cuts Cake, Celebrates His 39th Birthday With Fans In Mumbai
Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday at his Mumbai home with his wife Kiara Advani.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra, who made his Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Student Of The Year, is celebrating his 39th birthday today, January 16, 2024. On this occasion, the Shershaah actor was spotted celebrating his special day with his fans in Mumbai.

In the video, Sidharth was seen donning an orange sweatshirt and grey jeans as he cut his birthday cake with his fans. This marks his first birthday post-wedding with actress Kiara Advani.

Check it out:

Sidharth celebrated his birthday at his Mumbai home with Kiara Advani. The celebrations also included Karan Johar, Shakun Batra, casting director Shanoo Sharma, Kajal Anand and their other friends in attendance.

Sidharth received the cutest wish from Kiara on social media. Sharing a video, she wrote, "Happy birthday love." In it, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress is seen wearing a black dress, Malhotra, on the other hand, wore a colourful T-shirt.

On the work front, Sidharth is currently gearing up for the release of Indian Police Force, which marks his OTT debut. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead among others. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 19 onwards.

He also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna in his pipeline.

