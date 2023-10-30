Video: Raj Kundra Serves Street Food In Chandni Chowk, Says 'Foodporn Is The Only Porn I Have...'

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is all set to make his acting debut with his film UT69, is currently busy with the promotions. Just a couple of days ahead of the film's release, Raj served street food to people and stated that 'foodporn' is the 'porn' he has ever been a part of. For those unversed, Raj was arrested in 2021 in connection with a porn film case. His film UT 69 is based on the 63 days he spent inside Arthur Road Jail during his under-trial period.

On Monday, Raj shared a video in which he is seen serving street food to people in Chandni Chowk. He is spotted in a black t-shirt which had 'Foodporn' written on it. Raj was all smiles as he handed over food to people. He also enjoyed the food after serving it to others.

Taking a dig at haters, Raj wrote in the caption, "Foodporn the only 'porn' I have ever been a part of." Take a look at the video here:

Several users reacted to the video soon after the businessman posted it on his official Instagram account. A user wrote, "The way @theshilpashetty and you handled that situation hum fan ho gaye aap dono k."

"Going good @onlyrajkundra, aksar mashoor logo pe hi ungliya uthti hai. Keep going,' read another comment.

Raj was arrested in July 2021 and he spent nearly two months in prison. After getting bail, Raj used to always cover his face with unique masks whenever he stepped out in public. During the trailer launch of his upcoming film on October 18, Raj unveiled his face in front of the media after nearly 1.5 years.

Meanwhile, UT 69 is a witty and dark comedy which captures the trials, challenges, and unexpected friendships that Raj encountered during his time in jail. It will release in theatres on November 3, 2023.

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

