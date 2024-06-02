VIDEO: Pregnant Deepika Padukone Enjoys Dinner Date With Mom In ₹90,000 Floral Top, Treats Fans With Selfies

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone is all set to welcome her first child with actor Ranveer Singh in September. And while the husband is away, she was seen spending some quality time with her mother as the two stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai on Saturday.

Deepika looked radiant in a loose floral top that concealed her baby bump and a pair of blue jeans. The top, reportedly from the shelves of the brand Pero, is worth a whopping Rs 90,555. She paired her outfit along with a comfy set of white sneakers.

As the Jawan actress left the restaurant, she was also seen making the day of a couple of her fans as she stopped to pose with them for a few selfies. The actress was all smiles as the fans gushed over them.

She was surrounded by the media as soon as she walked out of the restaurant and while her bodyguard protected her, the actress was seen carefully walking towards her car, and while at she, she flashed her brightest smiles at the cameras.

This was Deepika's second dinner outing in two days, and while the actress has been maintaining a low profile ever since the pregnancy announcement, looks like she has also been craving for some scrumptious restaurant food.

It was around the end of February this year that Deepika and Ranveer announced that they were pregnant with their first child six years after marriage. The two tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2018, and have been setting couple goals ever since.

While Deepika is enjoying her time with her mother, Ranveer was seen attending the second pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant onboard a luxurious cruise ship that sailed across France from May 29 to June 1. Several photos and videos of the actor have gone viral on the internet and in one of them, he was seen dancing his heart out on the stage with other guests.