Pregnant Deepika Padukone Mobbed By Paps As She Steps Out For Dinner In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Pregnant Deepika Padukone Mobbed By Paps | Varinder Chawla

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai with her mother on Friday (May 31). Several photos of the actress have surfaced on social media platforms. The actress was all smiles while exiting the restaurant and stepping inside her car. However, she was mobbed by photographers.

In the now-viral visuals, Deepika is seen walking carefully and slowly towards her car. Paps, who gathered around her, requested her to pose for them. While she did not wait to pose, the actress was all smiles and her pregnancy glow is unmissable in the photos and videos.

Check out her video here:

Deepika, who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, flaunted her baby bump in a black bodycon dress. She completed her casual and comfy look with a denim jacket and left her tresses open.

The 38-year-old actress has been maintaining a low profile ever since she announced that she was pregnant. Announcing the good news, the couple had shared a note on Instagram which read, "September 2024".

Recently, netizens went berserk after Deepika stepped out to cast her vote in Mumbai and flaunted her baby bump in public for the first time. However, her appearance also attracted trolls and negativity as several users commented that the pregnancy was "fake" and was only for grabbing eyeballs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD, which is set to hit the silver screens on June 27. She also has Brahmastra 2 in her kitty, but it is not confirmed if the actress will dive head-first into work post delivery or if she will take some time off to be with her child. Deepika also has the Hindi remake of The Intern with Big B in the pipeline.