Video: Pap Gives Red Rose To Tripti Dimri At Mumbai Airport, Animal Actress' Reaction Goes Viral

Actress Tripti Dimri, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Animal, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport. The actress, dubbed as the 'national crush' after garnering praises for her role of Zoya in Animal, received a special surprise from a paparazzo. Several pictures and videos of Tripti's adorable moment with the photographer have been doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the now-viral videos, Tripti is seen running towards the entrance of the airport. She is heard saying the paps that she is super late and is rushing to catch her flight. The actress kept her airport look simple and casual. She was seen wearing a denim jacket over white shirt.

Before entering the airport, a photographer offered her a red rose. Tripti was all smiles as she accepted the rose and thanked the pap. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, fans were all praises for Tripti and they flooded the comments section of the post with fire and red heart emoticons.

Since the last few days, Tripti has been making headlines not only for her performance in Animal but also for her Instagram photos and viral videos. Another thing that has been widely reported is her rumoured relationship.

If media reports are to be believed, Tripti is dating businessman Sam Merchant after her rumoured split from actress Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma. However, the duo never publicly admitted to dating each other. Recently, several photos of Tripti with Sam from a wedding function went viral on social media.

Tripti made her acting debut with the film Poster Boys in 2017 and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu. However, the actress gained recognition for her role in the 2020 film Bulbbul, which was released on the streaming platform Netflix. Tripti then featured in Qala, which received positive reviews from critics and fans. The film also starred Babil Khan Swastika Mukherjee.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tripti will next be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film will also feature Ammy Virk in the lead role. She will also be seen in Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor.