Video: Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Hugs 'Rockstar' Badshah At Dubai Concert Amid Dating Rumours; Netizens React

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is currently receiving praise for her show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, attended her rumoured boyfriend Badshah's concert in Dubai recently. A video of their heartwarming moment is also doing the rounds on social media platforms.

On Sunday (November 17), Hania took to her Instagram story to share a video from his concert and it went viral within no time.

In the clip, Hania is seen bowing with folded hands, and the rapper respectfully mirrored the gesture. After her shout-out, the duo hugged each other warmly and the singer urged the crowd to applaud her.

"That's my beautiful friend! He's an absolute rockstar! Hero hai," Hania wrote along with the video. Take a look:

Chad Rajput Badshah hugs Pakistan's most favourite actress Hania Aamir in public and entire Pakistan seethes in anger. pic.twitter.com/ZMgUxG78kY — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) November 17, 2024

Hania, who is known for her beautiful looks as well as her acting chops, enjoys a huge fan following. Soon after she posted the video, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. While some fans were all hearts for the clip, others brutally trolled them.

"Hania Aamir is making waves with her newfound friendship with Badshah. Fans are excited and can’t stop buzzing after seeing them together. Could this be the start of an exciting cross-border collaboration? "a user asked.

Check how others reacted:

I have always supported Pakistan-India friendship so much that people accused me of being a spy but when it comes to Hania Amir and Badsha that’s where i draw the line 😏@HaniaAamir___ @Its_Badshah — kochai Levanai👽 (@IMKochai) November 18, 2024

Concert Badshah ka n ppl chanting Hania Hania... in Dubai... girl is biggest star of the country . Dare i say she is on par with BW biggies https://t.co/XuYCckBa2g — Curiosity died (@CuriosityGone) November 17, 2024

Hania and Badshah's dating rumours

It may be mentioned that Badshah and Hania were previously rumoured to be dating. The duo sparked relationship rumours after they posted pictures with each other on Instagram. They met in Dubai in December 2023 and back then, photo from their night out went viral.

While Badshah has remained tight-lipped about the rumours, Hania had reacted to them saying, "I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I were, I would be spared from so many of these rumours."

Hania is also an ardent Shah Rukh Khan fan. She often recreates the superstar's film dialogues and grooves to his songs.