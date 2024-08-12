Video: Munawar Faruqui Apologises For 'Konkani Log Chu**** Banate Hai' Joke After BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Threatens To 'Send Him To Pakistan'

Munawar Faruqui apologised after facing flak for his comment on Konkanis; BJP MLA Nitesh Rane threatened to send the comedian to Pakistan | X

Mumbai, August 12: Comedian Munawar Faruqui on Monday issued apology for his comments on Konkanis during a comedy show in Taloja some time back. Controversy erupted over the video clip which showed Munawar saying, 'Konkani Log Chu**** Banate Hai' (konkanis fool other people).

In the video, Munawar said that he had no intention to hurt anyone through his comments and clarified that his comments were part of "crowd work" or part of interaction with the crowd.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I have noticed that some people are getting hurt over my clip and as a comedian I don't want to hurt anyone. When we see such things on the internet, and we notice it, we understand the issue. I want to apologise and say sorry to all. Jai Hinf, Jai Maharashtra," said the comedian.

Earlier, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane threatened to send the comedian to Pakistan. "Won't take long to send a green snake like you to Pakistan," Rane said in a video threatening Munawar Faruqui.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Munawar had also faced flak on social media after the clip went viral. However, the comedian apologised as the controversy seemed to be snowballing into a political issue.