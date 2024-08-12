'Konkani Log Chu***a Banate Hai': Munawar Faruqui SLAMMED For Controversial Joke, Netizens Urge MNS To Take Strict Action (VIDEO)

Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is receiving backlash for a controversial joke he made about Konkanis during a performance. Munawar, known for his provocative humour, allegedly made derogatory remarks about people from the Konkan region and soon after his videos surfaced on social media, it sparked criticism.

During one of his standup routines, Munawar asked the audience if everyone was from Mumbai or if they had travelled from other places. When a member of the audience identified himself as coming from Taloja, Munawar responded with a jibe about Taloja being outside Mumbai.

He further mocked the Konkanis, saying that they misrepresent their place of residence as Mumbai to avoid embarrassment. He is heard saying in the now-viral clip, "Ye Konkani log chu***a banate hai sabko."

While the audience present on his show responded to his joke with applause and loud cheers, several supporters of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and other people have slammed the comedian for his comments.

Several users also tagged MNS leader Avinash Jadhav and urged him to take strict action against Munawar. However, the comedian has not reacted to the video yet.

It is also not known if the video is old or if it is from any of his latest shows.

When Munawar was arrested for his humour

Well, this is not the first time that the standup comedian is receiving the ire of netizens for his joke. In 2021, he came under fire for allegedly mocking Lord Ram. He spent a month in prison before being granted bail. Munawar was also subjected to severe online trolling, as well as harassments offline. Several shows of the comedian were also cancelled.

Munawar's work front

Munawar, who had earlier won the reality show Lock Upp, emerged to be the winner of Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024. On April 11, he took to his Instagram handle to announce his acting debut. He shared the teaser of his upcoming film, titled First Copy and needless to say, it has raised the anticipation amongst his fans.

He was recently seen in the finale episode of Splitsvilla X5 as a special guest.