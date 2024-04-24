VIDEO: Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor Recreate Dil To Pagal Hai's Dance Of Envy; Fans Say 'Still Same Energy'

Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor met again on the sets of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. After 27 years, the two actresses recreated their iconic dance number, Dance of Envy, from their 1997 film, Dil To Pagal Hai.

In the video, Karisma is seen wearing a black saree set, while Madhuri, on the other hand, wore a yellow embellished jacket lehenga set. The two divas were seen to the T as they took over the stage on the show.

Check out the video:

After the performance, Suniel Shetty was seen giving them a standing ovation and saying, "The greatest dancing stars of our industry and country. Tab bhi aap dono ke liye dil pagal tha, aaj bhi hai."

While host Bharti Singh said, “Today, you both have fulfilled our big wish. I remember this film has been everyone’s favorite; even now, people watch it with full dedication when it comes on TV. I remember every moment from this film.”

The internet could not keep calm, and fans of Karisma, Madhuri showered them with praise. A user wrote, "Abhi bhi lagta hai young and heroine." While another said, "Seems like it was yesterday. they still young omg." A third user added, "OMG ... The reunion we didn't know we needed."

In the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane, Karisma will be a guest and will be joining Suniel, with whom she worked in Rakshak.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also played a lead in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.