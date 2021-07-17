'I was refraining to accept the role': Karisma Kapoor almost rejected ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ because of Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor who will be seen in an upcoming weekend episode of "Indian Idol season 12", which airs on Sony Entertainment Television shared some nostalgic bits of her career.

Karisma, who won a National Award for the 1997 film “Dil To Pagal Hai” revealed that she initially rejected the role because it starred Madhuri Dixit.

She said, “Many actors had rejected the part saying how can one dance alongside Madhuri Dixit ji! Initially, I too was refraining to accept the role and said this isn’t happening. Then finally, Yash ji and Adi (Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra) narrated the story to me. My mother also told me that I must take up the challenge. She also said that since you are a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, you must do it. You work hard and you will shine.”

“I must say that Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri ji were so supportive in delivering great performances and making it happen,” she added.

Besides that, Karisma also shared that Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are the biggest pranksters on a film set in Bollywood, though for her Suniel will always top the charts.

"We were shooting for a film in Chennai and I saw a man wearing a dhoti sitting at a distance. A lot of people flocked around so, I thought that he must be a senior artiste from the South who I may not know. Later, Anna (Suniel Shetty) asked me to meet him. We clicked photos together and talked for almost 20 minutes. Later, before the shot, the man in dhoti earlier was dabbing my face with a puff! I immediately went to Suniel, enquiring about him, and to my shock he revealed it was a prank and the person was actually his make-up artist," recalled Karisma.

She mentions a second incident, too.

"During an action sequence, I noticed there were two men with daggers coming at each other. In no time, they started fighting. I was so scared that I asked for the police or someone from the unit to stop the fight. Just when I was literally in tears, Suniel revealed it was just a prank!" the actress said.

Karisma and Suniel have worked together in films such as "Rakshak", "Sapoot", "Baaz: Bird In Danger" and "Krishna", and she recalled two occasion where he pranked her.