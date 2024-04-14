 VIDEO: Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash At Restaurant, 'Irked' Rajiv Adatia Says 'Bigg Boss Mein Bhi Yehi Karte The'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash At Restaurant, 'Irked' Rajiv Adatia Says 'Bigg Boss Mein Bhi Yehi Karte The'

VIDEO: Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash At Restaurant, 'Irked' Rajiv Adatia Says 'Bigg Boss Mein Bhi Yehi Karte The'

Rajeev Adatia was seen making a fun remark on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as the former plants a kiss on her cheek.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 07:19 PM IST
article-image

Like the doting boyfriend that Karan Kundrra is, the actor, is not leaving any stones unturned in making girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's big day even more special. The actress has collaborated with Donna Deli for their new menu and she was seen at the restaurant with boyfriend Karan and a few other friends. Karan has been seen capturing moments from this big day and has been sharing the same on his Instagram stories.

Read Also
Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Enjoy A 'Movie Date' Together, Latter Calls Her 'Bhondu' For This...
article-image

In one such video shared by the actor, Karan can be seen showering girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash with love as he plants a few kisses on her cheek. Rajeev Adatia, who is standing right behind Karan in this video is seen talking about the actress' big day, when Karan goes ahead to kiss Tejasswi on her cheek and asks her if he remembers anything. Karan says, ''Do you remember something?'' Irked, Rajeev asks Karan to not kiss Tejasswi and says, ''Mat kar yaar.'' However, when Karan still plants a cheek on Tejasswi's cheek, Rajeev finally says, ''Bigg Boss mein bhi yahi karte thhe.''

Read Also
Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Enjoy Romantic Beach Date On Valentine's Day 2024
article-image

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love during their stint together in Bigg Boss 15 and have been going strong ever since then. While Karan was last seen in a web series opposite Erica Fernandes for Jio Cinema, Tejasswi Prakash's fans have been waiting to see her back onscreen post her stint in Naagin 6 came to an end.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan's Neighbour Says Actor Is 'Fine' After Firing Outside His Bandra Residence: 'Rather...

Salman Khan's Neighbour Says Actor Is 'Fine' After Firing Outside His Bandra Residence: 'Rather...

'Today And Many Many Years..': Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Wedding Anniversary...

'Today And Many Many Years..': Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Wedding Anniversary...

Randeep Hooda Thanks 'Unknown Men' For Shooting Sarabjit Singh's Killer Amir Sarfaraz In Lahore:...

Randeep Hooda Thanks 'Unknown Men' For Shooting Sarabjit Singh's Killer Amir Sarfaraz In Lahore:...

VIDEO: Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash At Restaurant, 'Irked' Rajiv Adatia Says 'Bigg Boss...

VIDEO: Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash At Restaurant, 'Irked' Rajiv Adatia Says 'Bigg Boss...

Mumbai: FIRST PHOTO Of Shooters Who Fired At Salman Khan's Bandra Residence Revealed

Mumbai: FIRST PHOTO Of Shooters Who Fired At Salman Khan's Bandra Residence Revealed