VIDEO: Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash At Restaurant, 'Irked' Rajiv Adatia Says 'Bigg Boss Mein Bhi Yehi Karte The'

Like the doting boyfriend that Karan Kundrra is, the actor, is not leaving any stones unturned in making girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's big day even more special. The actress has collaborated with Donna Deli for their new menu and she was seen at the restaurant with boyfriend Karan and a few other friends. Karan has been seen capturing moments from this big day and has been sharing the same on his Instagram stories.

In one such video shared by the actor, Karan can be seen showering girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash with love as he plants a few kisses on her cheek. Rajeev Adatia, who is standing right behind Karan in this video is seen talking about the actress' big day, when Karan goes ahead to kiss Tejasswi on her cheek and asks her if he remembers anything. Karan says, ''Do you remember something?'' Irked, Rajeev asks Karan to not kiss Tejasswi and says, ''Mat kar yaar.'' However, when Karan still plants a cheek on Tejasswi's cheek, Rajeev finally says, ''Bigg Boss mein bhi yahi karte thhe.''

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love during their stint together in Bigg Boss 15 and have been going strong ever since then. While Karan was last seen in a web series opposite Erica Fernandes for Jio Cinema, Tejasswi Prakash's fans have been waiting to see her back onscreen post her stint in Naagin 6 came to an end.