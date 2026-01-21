 Video: Karan Aujla REPOSTS Reel Criticising Kiara Advani's 'Rude' Behaviour On Flight; Netizens React
Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla found himself at the centre of a social media buzz after he reposted a video criticising actor Kiara Advani’s alleged rude behaviour. A screenshot of the repost quickly went viral on Reddit, leading discussion across social media platforms.

The video in question was originally shared by Instagram user Kartikey Tiwari, who recounted his experience of travelling on a flight with Satyaprem Ki Katha actors Kiara and Kartik Aaryan. According to Tiwari, he was flying from Jaipur to Mumbai with his mother and brother, and the family had booked seats in business class. The actors were also on the same flight, having been in Jaipur to promote their film.

In the video, Tiwari claimed that his mother mistakenly sat in Kiara's seat due to confusion. After an air hostess pointed out the error, she immediately shifted to the correct seat. However, Tiwari alleged that Kiara reacted with what he described as a “disgusted” look upon realising that a non-celebrity had briefly occupied her seat. He also mentioned that Kartik appeared “ajeeb sa” (a bit odd), claiming that the actor did not interact with the airline staff and communicated only with Kiara, and that too in English.

Tiwari further alleged that after the flight landed, an air hostess requested a picture with the actors, but they declined, citing that they were running late, and exited the aircraft.

The video was later picked up and shared by a news page on Instagram, after which Karan Aujla reposted it on his own account. Soon after, social media users flooded the comments section of the original post, pointing out that Aujla had reshared the video. While some users found the development amusing, others speculated that the singer may have accidentally reposted the clip or that it could have been mistakenly reported instead, given Instagram’s relatively new reposting feature.

"Lagta hai @karanaujla paaji ne bhi face kiya hai that's why he reposted it 😂 love u paaji ❤️" commented an Instagram user.

Another wrote, "Bhai par aujla ne repost kyun kiya 😂"

"I know Aujla did repost by mistake," commented another person.

Although the screenshot of Aujla’s repost went viral on Reddit, the video is no longer visible on his Instagram account, suggesting that it was removed shortly after being shared.

