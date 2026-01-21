Exclusive: Aamir Khan Opens Up On What He Thinks About Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover and Aamir Khan |

On Monday during The Golf Foundation event in Mumbai, The Free Press Journal interviewed Aamir Khan, speaking to him about his experience with golf. During the end of the interview, we wanted to make sure that we were speaking to the real Aamir Khan.

Okay, last question, Aamir. In journalism, it's very important to verify- So I really need to make sure you're Aamir Khan and not Sunil Grover, right?

The superstar laughed and then went on to tell us what he thinks about Sunil. “You know, I'm getting asked that so often nowadays, but I have to say that Sunil is so, so talented. And I really enjoy watching him. He's not just a mimic, he's a wonderful actor as well. He doesn't just mimic your gestures or your voice, Sunil goes a step further. He understands how you think and how you would have responded to something in words or actions. So he really goes deep into that. And I've seen him doing me, of course, he does Salman really well. He does a number of actors really well. So he's a huge talent. And that last show on Kapil's, my God, I was in splits. He's really amazing,” Aamir said.

When Amir and Sunil got together



Recently, Aamir Khan and Sunil Grover, disguised as Aamir, came together for a fun promotional video for the film Happy Patel.

The clip begins with Vir Das entering Aamir’s office. Sunil, perfectly imitating Aamir, welcomes him just like the actor-producer would. When Vir asks why he looks different, Sunil, still in disguise, jokes that he’s been working out. He further praises Vir’s upcoming film Happy Patel and even hands him a bonus and a sequel cheque.

As the two share an emotional moment, the real Aamir enters. However, Vir fails to recognise him and mistakes him for Sunil Grover in disguise. Vir even tells the Sunil-Aamir, "Sir, ye aapki wajah se viral jata hai," leaving the real Aamir visibly irritated. By the end of the video, both the real and fake Aamir face off, each claiming to be the real star. In a hilarious twist, Aamir’s security mistakes the real actor for Sunil and throws him out of the room.

Aamir’s connection with The Golf Foundation

Aamir Khan supports The Golf Foundation (TGF), which is a premier non-profit organisation committed to developing golfing excellence and transforming lives through sport. Founded in 2000 by Amit Luthra, the Foundation was created with a singular vision: to identify exceptional golf talent from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and provide these young athletes with the opportunity to realise their full potential. Today, TGF is led by CEO Angad Luthra, under whose leadership the Foundation continues to expand its reach, impact, and institutional strength.