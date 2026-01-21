Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 21: Abhira Faces Criticism For Prioritising Vani Over Maira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai |

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 21: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhira informing Maira’s teacher that she had to leave due to an emergency. Maira then calls her father using her teacher’s phone and asks him to come for the presentation. This leaves Armaan angry with Abhira. Before Abhira can explain the situation to him, he disconnects the call.

Maira is later seen asking a stranger about the location of an orphanage. As she is having a conversation with the stranger, Meher notices her. Calling Maira the root of all her problems, Meher decides to kill her. When the stranger says he will take her to the police station, Vani starts running away. As Abhira follows her and asks her to stop, Meher decides to kill both Abhira and Vani. Thankfully, Abhira saves Vani just in time.

While Abhira tries to make Vani understand that leaving home without informing anyone is wrong, she notices money in Vani’s bag and later learns that Vidya had kept it there.

Meanwhile, Armaan is seen explaining to Maira that her mother is not at fault. He asks his daughter not to be jealous of Vani. Maira admits that she behaved badly by making excuses out of jealousy and promises not to repeat the same mistake.

On the other hand, Maira says she wanted to leave because she feels like an orphan. This makes Abhira wonder who taught her such things. In response, Maira claims that she overheard some people in the house talking.

As the Poddar family finds Maira, Vidya tries to ensure that Madhav does not find her at the orphanage. Soon after, Abhira arrives with the money, revealing that Vani had been given the money and asked to go to the orphanage. Manisha then questions Vidya about giving Vani the money and sending her to the orphanage. Vidya refuses to answer and says she will respond only when her son is present.

After returning home, Abhira expresses pride in her daughter for delivering such a good presentation. Armaan then arrives and reveals that his mother has confessed to indirectly asking Vani to go to the orphanage. He adds that he will discuss the matter further, but somewhere else.

Towards the end of the episode, Abir and Kaira arrive at the Poddar house. When asked why Surekha has not come along, Abir makes an excuse, saying she is unwell. However, Kaira reveals the truth to her mother, stating that Surekha did not come because of her. As Abir and Kaira joke about Surekha, Abir gets angry and refuses to eat at his in-laws’ house. At the dinner table, he scolds Kiara for joking about his chachi sa. As Abir walks away, Dadi sa supports him and reprimands Kiara for mocking his family.

Meanwhile, Armaan applies medicine to Abhira’s injured leg. The episode ends with a promo showing Abhira informing Maira about Vani participating in a dance competition. However, Maira points out that the competition requires participants to dance with their parents. The family then questions Abhira about whether she will choose Maira or Vani.