 VIDEO: Is Pooja Hegde Dating Tara Sutaria's Ex-Boyfriend Rohan Mehra? Couple Gets Spotted In Same Car
The two were spotted in the same car, grabbing eyeballs.

Updated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 09:12 PM IST
article-image

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan, was recently spotted with Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra travelling in Mumbai in the same car, grabbing eyeballs.

In the video, Pooja was seen dressed in a white shirt, paired with grey trousers and black boots. Rohan, on the other hand, wore a black t-shirt and pants. The actress was seen blushing as she was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Rohan.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, Pooja and Rohan are yet to react to the dating rumours.

Earlier, Rohan was said to be in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria, however, they called it quits.

On the work front, Rohan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Bazaar co-starring Saif Ali Khan alongside Radhika Apte and Chitrangadha Singh. He was an assistant director in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Bajirao Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Earlier, Pooja was rumoured to be dating a Mumbai-based cricketer and will tie the knot with him soon. While the Mohenjo Daro actress did not release an official statement yet or reacted to the news reports in any way, a source close to the actress exclusively informed The Free Press Journal that she is not getting married anytime soon.

"Not true. This is random news," the source stated.

