Pooja Hegde Did NOT Get Death Threats In Dubai, Actress' Team Clarifies

Pooja Hegde | Pics: Instagram/hegdepooja

Fans of actress Pooja Hegde went into a tizzy on Wednesday after news that she received death threats after an event in Dubai went viral on the internet.

Popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani put up a post on social media stating that Pooja had gone to Dubai for the inauguration of a club, where she had some heated argument.

Post the incident, the actress reportedly received death threats, the post stated.

However, a member from Pooja's team exclusively clarified to Free Press Journal that there was no truth to the news.

"We don't know who started this fake news. It is totally untrue," a representative of the actress said.

Pooja is yet to issue an official statement on the same.

On Wednesday morning, Pooja was spotted jetting out of Mumbai in style. The actress was at her casual best in a beige crop top and mom jeans, and she completed her look with orange-rimmed sunglasses and a Dior box tote. She was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi and wished them a good morning before rushing in.

Read Also Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: 10 Stunning Saree Looks Of The Actress

Pooja's upcoming projects

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which she played Salman Khan's love story. The film also starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Vijender Singh in supporting roles.

She will be next seen in Deva, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. The film is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and it is set to hit the silver screens in 2024.