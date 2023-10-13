Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: 10 Stunning Saree Looks Of The Actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023

On the occasion of gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde's 33rd birthday, take a look at some of her best saree looks:

Besides acting, Pooja is also known for her impeccable sense of fashion and style. The diva often stuns in traditional outfits, especially sarees

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is known to own and flaunt an extensive saree collection

From bold and colourful ones, to solid and basic patterns, Pooja's wardrobe has a saree for every occasion

Pooja is quite active on social media and time and again, she serves different looks in designer sarees

Her photos are a proof that Pooja loves to experiment with the six yards as well as the blouses

Pooja's simple yet elegant fashion sense is an inspiration to her fans and followers

The actress often collaborates with renowned designers and stylists to curate her saree looks for various events

Pooja often complements her sarees with natural makeup and hairstyles that enhance her features without overpowering her overall look

In fact, she is celebrated for her ability to carry off both traditional Indian attire and western outfits with equal grace

Thanks For Reading!

