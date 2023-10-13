Hot Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles In Shimmery Thigh-High Slit Gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023
Bollywood actress and fashionista Janhvi Kapoor sizzled in a stunning shimmery gown at an award function in Mumbai on October 12
The diva shared several pictures of herself in which she is seen posing seductively for the camera
Janhvi wore a Jad Ghandour cut out mesh gown which had a thigh-high slit. It also featured one-shoulder neckline
Janhvi kept her hair open and opted for minimal make up for the evening
The actress completed her look with matching high heels
On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in films like Mr and Mrs Maahi, Ulajh and Devara
Regarding her personal life, there have been rumors about Janhvi's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, who is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde
Janhvi is often spotted with Shikhar. however, she has remained tight-lipped about her love life
Thanks For Reading!