Hot Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles In Shimmery Thigh-High Slit Gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023

Bollywood actress and fashionista Janhvi Kapoor sizzled in a stunning shimmery gown at an award function in Mumbai on October 12

The diva shared several pictures of herself in which she is seen posing seductively for the camera

Janhvi wore a Jad Ghandour cut out mesh gown which had a thigh-high slit. It also featured one-shoulder neckline

Janhvi kept her hair open and opted for minimal make up for the evening

The actress completed her look with matching high heels

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in films like Mr and Mrs Maahi, Ulajh and Devara

Regarding her personal life, there have been rumors about Janhvi's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, who is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde

Janhvi is often spotted with Shikhar. however, she has remained tight-lipped about her love life

