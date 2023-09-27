 Pooja Hegde Is NOT Getting Married To A Mumbai-Based Cricketer
Earlier, several reports suggested that the actress will marry a Karnataka-based cricketer

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

Actress Pooja Hegde recently made headlines as several media reports claimed that the she is dating a Mumbai-based cricketer and will tie the knot with him soon. However, the reports are not true.

While Pooja has not released an official statement yet or reacted to the news reports in any way, a source close to the actress exclusively informed The Free Press Journal that she is not getting married anytime soon.

"Not true. This is random news," the source stated.

article-image

This is not the first time Pooja has been linked to a cricketer. Earlier, several reports suggested that the actress will marry a Karnataka-based cricketer, and he had even attended her brother's wedding. However, Pooja denied the rumours back then.

During the promotions of her latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja was also linked to her co-star Salman Khan. Earlier, Pooja had also denied being in a relationship with actor Rohan Mehra. For those unversed, rumours of their relationship surfaced after they were spotted together publicly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Salman, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Vijender Singh.

Pooja was set to be a part of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. However, the actress reportedly decided to opt out of the movie.

The actress has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

article-image

