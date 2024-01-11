Video: Imran Khan Grooves To Pappu Can't Dance At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding After-Party

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in the presence of their close friends and family members in Udaipur on January 10, 2024. Several inside pictures and videos from their three-day long pre-wedding festivities have surfaced on social media. After their haldi, mehendi, sangeet, pyjama party, cocktail night and white wedding, Ira and Nupur also hosted an after-party which went on till 6 am on Thursday.

A video from the after-party has gone viral in which Ira's cousin, former Bollywood actor Imran Khan, is seen grooving to his popular Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na song Pappu Can't Dance.

The actor is seen wearing a white shirt and beige blazer and dancing his heart out at the party. The DJ at the party gave a glimpse of Imran's dance and wrote, "We partied till 6 in the morning."

Take a look at the video here:

Ira and Nupur had a registered marriage in Bandra, Mumbai, on January 3 which was also attended by Imran and his rumoured actress-girlfriend Lekha Washington.

In some viral photos, Imran and Lekha are seen posing together at the wedding. While the Break Ke Baad actor is seen wearing a black tuxedo, Lekha looks beautiful in a red traditional outfit. They are all smiles as they pose for the camera. In one of the candid pictures, they are seen adorably looking at each other.

Imran Khan's divorce

Imran began dating Avantika Malik at the age of 19. The couple was engaged in 2010, in a farmhouse owned by Avantika's family in Karjat. They married a year later in a private civil ceremony at Aamir Khan's home in Pali Hill.

In 2014, Malik gave birth to a baby girl, however, in May 2019, the couple decided to separate due to irreconcilable differences after an eight-year-long marriage.

Imran, who appeared in films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara and others, disappeared from public eye after featuring in the 2015 film Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut.

A few years after Imran quit acting, he directed a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India in 2018. According to several media reports, the actor might make a comeback to Bollywood soon.