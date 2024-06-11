VIDEO: Ibrahim Ali Khan Buys Swanky New ₹1.13 Crore Car, Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari Visits His House To Celebrate

B-Town's young couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari seem to be head over heels in love with each other, as the latter was seen celebrating the former's achievement at his residence on Monday night. Ibrahim purchased a brand new luxury car for himself on Monday and among the first ones to drop by at his Mumbai residence and welcome the car was none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Palak.

In a video which is now doing the rounds on the internet, Ibrahim can be seen bringing home his swanky new BMW X5 car, which is priced at a whopping Rs 1.13 crore in Mumbai. The 23-year-old, who is soon set to make his acting debut, was all smiles as the paps congratulated him for buying his first car.

And soon after, Palak was seen dropping by his residence to celebrate his achievement with him in person. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress kept it casual in an all black look as she visited Ibrahim's residence. She refrained from posing for the paps and instead, was seen quickly zooming away when she noticed them.

Reports of Ibrahim and Palak dating have been doing the rounds for a couple of years now. The two first grabbed eyeballs back in January 2022 when Palak was seen hiding her face from the paparazzi as the two had stepped out of a restaurant after a dinner date.

While the two of them maintained that they were just good friends, they are often seen attending parties together and even going on vacations together.

On the work front, Palak shot to fame with the music video, Bijlee Bijlee, post which she marked her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. She will be next seen in The Virgin Tree, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy.

As for Ibrahim, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh will soon mark his Bollywood debut with a film titled Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol. Details of the project have been kept under the wraps.