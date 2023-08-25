 VIDEO: Honey Singh Wildly Jumps On Stage During LIVE Concert, Trolls Say 'Zoo Se Chimpanzee Bahar Aa Gaya'
While fans praised Honey Singh's energy level, others brutally trolled him and said that he was dancing on stage like a 'monkey'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has some of the biggest chartbusters to his credit, is one of the most popular artists in the country. A video is doing the rounds in which he is seen performing on stage during his LIVE concert.

However, it wasn't his musical performance that grabbed eyeballs. Right in the middle of his performance, the singer started jumping on stage and the video of the same has now gone viral on social media platforms.

While fans praised his energy level, other brutally trolled him and said that he was dancing on stage like a 'monkey'.

Moments after the video was shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, a user commented, "Kisko kisko ye Jump thoda ajeeb laga 😂😂😂. No Hate yo yo bhai."

Another wrote, "What is he doing why is he jumping like a monkey what if the stage breaks would be fun."

"Lagta ha zoo sa chimpanzee bahar aa gaya jaldi under karo ese," read another user's comment.

Some users also wrote that the rapper was intoxicated. Others said that jumping was fine but asked why he removed his tongue. "Nashe ka kamal," read a comment.

Take a look at some other comments here:

Honey Singh made headlines in June 2023 after he filed a police complaint in Delhi on receiving death threat from Canadian gangster Goldy Brar. Reportedly, the singer had received the treat through phone calls and voice notes.

Goldy Brar is the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. He is currently on the run. In May 2023, the Canadian government had named Brar among the country’s top 25 wanted criminals.

