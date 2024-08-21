 VIDEO: Hema Malini Gets Uncomfortable As Woman Touches Her At Mumbai Event, Says 'Haath Nahi...'
Hema Malini looked visibly irked as the woman tried to keep her hand on her shoulder while posing for paps

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Veteran Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini attended an event in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 21). Several pictures and videos of the actor-politician have surfaced on social media platforms. However, what caught everyone's attention was Hema getting irked when a woman tried to keep her hand on her shoulder while posing for paps.

In a video posted on Instagram by a celebrity photographer, Hema Malini is spotted with Anup Jalota and several other people at an event. However, soon after a woman tries to pose with her, the actress looked visibly uncomfortable. "Haath nahi..." she is heard saying in the video while gesturing the woman to move aside.

In fact, a man comes in between and he asked the woman to keep distance while posing with the veteran star. Check out the video here:

Netizens react to Hema Malini's video

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens slammed the actress-politician for her not so polite gesture towards the woman. "Saari zindagi aadmiyo k sath kaam kiya ab budhape me aurat ka hath touch hone par aitarz dikha rahi," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Election k time janta should remember this."

"Kitna attitude hai isme....pata nai kya samajhti hai apne ap ko," a user wrote.

