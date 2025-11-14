 Randeep Hooda Unveils Jay Patel's Book Barrister Mr. Patel, Recalls Urging Him To Write About Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Untold Story
Randeep Hooda launched his co-star Jay Patel's debut book, Barrister Mr. Patel, on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. Speaking about its origin, Hooda said, "I told Jay, 'You must write that story.' I’m proud that this book will help the new generation learn about the brilliance, courage, and sacrifices of our freedom fighters."

Shefali Fernandes Friday, November 14, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda launched his co-star Jay Patel's debut book, Barrister Mr. Patel, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. The book is co-written by filmmaker Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Randeep Hooda, who unveiled the book globally and shared his personal connection to its origin, said, "I clearly remember when my friend Jay called me from outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s house in London two years ago. He was deeply moved and told me, ‘The world knows Sardar as the Iron Man of India and the unifier of our nation but very few know about his brilliance as a student, his intelligence, and his journey as a world-class barrister.’

"I told him right then, ‘You must write that story.’ That’s how the title Barrister Mr. Patel was born. I’m so proud that through this book, the new generation will learn about the knowledge, courage, and sacrifices of our freedom fighters who shaped modern India."

Randeep has previously worked with Jay Patel in Hooda's directorial Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, where Jay played the role of Shyamji Krishna Verma , an Indian revolutionary and founder of India House.

About Barrister Mr. Patel

Jay's book Barrister Mr. Patel captures the courage, intellect, and conviction of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, focusing on his journey from law student to one of the chief architects of independent India.

Randeep Hooda Work Front

The actor was last seen in Jaat, alongside Sunny Deol Regena Cassandrra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.

Next, Randeep will appear in Matchbox, an American action-comedy film set to release in 2026. The movie also stars John Cena and Jessica Biel, among others.

