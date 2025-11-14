 Bigg Boss 11 Fame Priyank Sharma's Father Passes Away At 59, Ex-Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Offers Condolences: 'Hope I Make You Proud...'
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Priyank Sharma, who participated in reality shows including Bigg Boss 11 and Splitsvilla 10, recently lost his father at the age of 59. While the actor did not reveal the cause of his father's sudden demise, he shared an emotional note on his social media handle along with a photo of his father.

Priyank Sharma's Father Passes Away

On Friday, November 14, Priyank took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Sleep well my Daddy. I will miss you so much . I hope i will make you proud one day. Rest in peace (1966- 2025)"

Check it out:

Soon after Priyank shared the news on his social media, his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal commented to offer condolences, writing, 'Stay strong,' along with a red heart emoji.

Dhanashree Verma commented, "So sorry. Rip sending strength."

Priyank met Divya Agarwal on the reality show Splitsvilla 10, and they dated for a while after the show. However, they broke up following Priyank's stint in Bigg Boss 11, when his closeness to VJ Benafsha Soonawalla, who was dating Varun Sood at the time, sparked romance rumours and upset Divya.

She later entered the show to confront Priyank, though he clarified in an open letter that their relationship had ended in July 2017, before Bigg Boss 11.

article-image

After their breakup, Priyank and Divya maintained a cordial relationship. Divya is now married to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar; the couple tied the knot in February 2024 in Mumbai.

