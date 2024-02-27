Video: Punjabi Lyricist Bunty Bains Escapes Gun Attack At Mohali Restaurant, Police Probe Extortion Bid

Punjabi composer and lyricist Bunty Bains escaped gun attack in Mohali, Punjab. Reportedly, the attack took place at a restaurant named Katani Premium Dhaba in the city’s sector 79, where he was having dinner with his family and friends on Monday. The police are investigating the incident with all angles including personal enmity and extortion bid.

The matter was reported by a journalist from Punjab shared a video on X (formerly X) who wrote, "Breaking: Gunfire occurred at a Katani Premium Dhaba in Sector 79, where Punjabi lyricist Bunty Bains was having dinner with his family and friends. After Bunty Bains posted a story on Instagram, bullets were fired at the restaurant 30 minutes later."

"Fortunately, they were not in the restaurant at the time. ADGP Jaskaran Singh stated that the pattern seems to be related to extortion, and an investigation is underway," he added.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Monday, Bunty took to his Instagram story and shared a video from the restaurant. After which, the attack took place; however, he was not in the restaurant at the time.

Via Instagram

Speaking to news channel India Today, Bunty stated that he has filed a complaint. Further, he revealed that after the attack, he received a threatening phone call demanding ₹1 crore, and if he failed to complete the demands, he was warned that it would result in his death.

Further, the report stated that the threat was made in the name of Lucky Patial, a gangster, who is believed to be operating from Canada. He is said to have connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Bains' company used to manage Sidhu Moose Wala.

Punjabi artists living under threat

The incident again brings to spotlight the threat under which singers, actors and artists are living in Punjab. Several of them have increased their personal security and requested government to step up security measures after receiving threats from gangsters and goons operating from not just inside and outside jail but also from some running their gangs from countries like Canada.

Rapper-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot and killed in broad daylight by unidentified people on May 29, 2022 in a crowded marketplace in Mansa district. The shocking killing of the Congress leader came merely a day after his security was downsized by the state government.

Gippy Grewal and Honey Singh were among the noted celebrities who received extortion and death threats through phone and video calls. In 2018, unidentified persons fired bullets at Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in Mohali. He sustained a gunshot in the thigh region.