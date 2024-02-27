Late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's Mother Pregnant, To Deliver Baby Next Month: Report

Parents of murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala are all set to welcome another child next month, latest reports claimed. As per the reports, the late Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur is pregnant and she is expected to deliver the baby next month.

Moosewala was murdered in May 29, 2022, by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The singer's parents are yet to confirm the news of Charan Kaur's pregnancy. As per reports, she is presently aged 58 and Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, is aged 60.

Moosewala's death in 2022 shook the entire nation. Known as one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers, he wrote and produced his own songs and was a rage among the masses, not just in India, but across the globe.

On March 29, 2022, Moosewala was shot dead after unidentified assailants fired almost 30 rounds at his car in Jawaharke village of Mansa. The singer was 28 at the time of his death.

In his short life span, Moosewala also dabbled in politics. In 2021, he joined the Indian National Congress (INC) and contested the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election from Mansa, albeit unsuccessfully.