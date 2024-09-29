 VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh’s Mother BREAKS DOWN As He Introduces Her & His Sister To The World For The 1st Time At Manchester Concert
During the Manchester concert, Diljit Dosanjh took to the stage to introduce two special women in his life, his mother and sister

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has been in the news after announcing his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024, as the entire tickets were sold out a minute after it went live. Now, during his tour in Manchester, UK for the first time, he has introduced his family to the world.

In the video, Diljit took to the stage to introduce two special women in his life, his mother and sister. During the concert, he paused his performance and walked up to an elderly woman in the crowd. He was singing the track 'Dil tenu de ditta main taan soneya, Jaan tere kadma ch rakhi hoyi ae.'

Right after the track, he revealed that the woman in the crowd was his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur. He then moved forward to introduce his sister, who also attended the concert and said, “She is my sister. Today, my family is here.” His emotional moment with family during a live concert went viral on the internet.

Many fans clicked their pictures and videos, which surfaced on the internet. The crowd lauded the singer as his mother and sister joined him on stage. As soon as the video went viral, many showered their love on the singer in the comments.

One of the users commented, "After 15 plus years of career, first time seeing Diljit Dosanjh's family. Such a man of ethics and integrity."

Another user wrote, "Yaar diljit bola hai na ek hi dill hai kitni baar loge?."

The third user commented, "Iski biwi kyun nhi dikhti kahin."

"1st time he revealed his family," the user wrote.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 will be held across major cities of India starting from Delhi (October 26), Hyderabad (November 15), Ahmedabad (November 17), Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).

The Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 tickets offer several categories, starting from Rs 3,999 to Rs 19,999, and more. Fans are excited for his delightful performance.

Meanwhile, Coldplay and AP Dhillon have also announced their respective tours in India.

