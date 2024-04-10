 VIDEO: Ben Affleck's 15-Year-Old Daughter Seraphina Comes Out As Trans At Grandfather's Funeral, Introduces New Name
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Ben Affleck's 15-Year-Old Daughter Seraphina Comes Out As Trans At Grandfather's Funeral, Introduces New Name

VIDEO: Ben Affleck's 15-Year-Old Daughter Seraphina Comes Out As Trans At Grandfather's Funeral, Introduces New Name

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s middle child, Seraphina Rose, came out as trans with their new name for the first time.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
article-image

Recently, actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s middle child, Seraphina Rose, came out as trans with their new name for the first time during a memorial service for their grandfather, William John Garner, at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday, April 6.

The 15-year-old also introduced themselves while speaking at the memorial: "Hello, my name is Fin Affleck."

Check out the video:

Read Also
Ben Affleck Illegally Parks His Mercedes To Enjoy Fast Food, Gets Annoyed After Cop Approaches Him...
article-image
Read Also
Ben Affleck's Batman Cameo Deleted From Jason Momoa's Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
article-image

They were seen flaunting a new look at the memorial as they wore a black suit and tie. Fin’s siblings, Violet and Samuel, along with their cousins, were also present at the memorial service, which was streamed live on Facebook.

Meanwhile, on April 2, Jennifer penned a long note to her late father on Instagram. Her note read, "My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

Read Also
Ben Affleck Bumps His Luxury Mercedes Into Car After Chatting With Ex Jennifer Garner; Photos Go...
article-image

Affleck was married to Jennifer from 2005 to 2018. He is now married to Jennifer Lopez.

Read Also
Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Share UNSEEN Mushy Photos As They Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Ben Affleck's 15-Year-Old Daughter Seraphina Comes Out As Trans At Grandfather's Funeral,...

VIDEO: Ben Affleck's 15-Year-Old Daughter Seraphina Comes Out As Trans At Grandfather's Funeral,...

Now A Highly Paid Actress, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Reveals Selling Toothpaste Boxes Once For...

Now A Highly Paid Actress, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Reveals Selling Toothpaste Boxes Once For...

Janhvi Kapoor Wears Mom Sridevi's Classy Vintage Armani Suit At Maidaan Premiere In Mumbai, PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Wears Mom Sridevi's Classy Vintage Armani Suit At Maidaan Premiere In Mumbai, PHOTOS

Is Gaurav Khanna Really Quitting Anupamaa? Here's The Truth (Exclusive)

Is Gaurav Khanna Really Quitting Anupamaa? Here's The Truth (Exclusive)

'Never Peeing Again': Snake Enters Vir Das' Bathroom, Falls In Flush Tank - Comedian Shares...

'Never Peeing Again': Snake Enters Vir Das' Bathroom, Falls In Flush Tank - Comedian Shares...