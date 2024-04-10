VIDEO: Ben Affleck's 15-Year-Old Daughter Seraphina Comes Out As Trans At Grandfather's Funeral, Introduces New Name

Recently, actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s middle child, Seraphina Rose, came out as trans with their new name for the first time during a memorial service for their grandfather, William John Garner, at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday, April 6.

The 15-year-old also introduced themselves while speaking at the memorial: "Hello, my name is Fin Affleck."

They were seen flaunting a new look at the memorial as they wore a black suit and tie. Fin’s siblings, Violet and Samuel, along with their cousins, were also present at the memorial service, which was streamed live on Facebook.

Meanwhile, on April 2, Jennifer penned a long note to her late father on Instagram. Her note read, "My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

Affleck was married to Jennifer from 2005 to 2018. He is now married to Jennifer Lopez.