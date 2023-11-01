 Ben Affleck Bumps His Luxury Mercedes Into Car After Chatting With Ex Jennifer Garner; Photos Go Viral
Shortly before the incident, Ben Affleck was spotted having a sweet interaction with Jennifer Garner

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
article-image

Hollywood star Ben Affleck has bumped his luxury Mercedes-Benz into a car on a recent outing. He was involved in the accident after he was caught on camera chatting with his former wife Jennifer Garner.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actor was spotted out and about in Santa Monica, California. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that he accidentally backed his Mercedes-Benz into a white car, which was parked behind his luxury vehicle, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Shortly before the incident, Affleck was spotted having a sweet interaction with Jennifer. In the photos, they were captured having a seemingly fun conversation while they were attending a Halloween celebration at their children's school.

At one point, Affleck was pictured placing one of his hands on Garner's arm as they talked to each other. In the meantime, she was seen looking at him and frowned. She later let out a smile as she looked in another direction.

For the day out, the 'Argo' actor looked clean in an ivory ribbed top that came with a high neck design, unbuttoned long-sleeved beige blazer with two big pockets and a pair of long blue pants. He completed the look with a pair of colorful Nike sneakers with white laces and a wedding ring.

Throughout the outing, he was carrying a cup of coffee. In the meantime, Garner opted to wear an all-black ensemble. The actress of 'The Adam Project' donned a long-sleeved Moncler sweater under a matching insulated vest that came with a zipper. She covered her eyes with a pair of matching sunglasses. She let loose her shoulder-length hair and parted it in the middle.

Similar to Ben, she was holding a glass of drink in one of her hands. Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005 before separating in 2015. Their divorce was finalised in 2018. The former couple share three children, 17-year-old Violet Anne, 14-year-old Seraphina Rose and 11-year-old Samuel. Later on, he married singer Jennifer Lopez in July 2022.

