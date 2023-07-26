Video: Amid Heavy Mumbai Rains, Ranveer’s Gesture For Paparazzi Wins The Internet | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ on Tuesday hoisted a special screening of the film where several B-town celebs marked their presence. The lead actor of the film Ranveer Singh arrived in style and was seen donning a white sweatshirt paired with colourful jeans and sneakers. The ‘Ram-Leela’ actor was seen dancing to the track ‘What Jhumka’ at the screening and he also clicked pictures with the paps stationed outside the cinema hall.

A video shared by the paparazzi shows Ranveer asking paps to watch out for the rains and avoid getting drenched. The actor’s concerned gesture has won the internet. One user wrote, "I love this man’s human connect." "It takes a big and pure heart to be so humble with other humans. He has got such a purest heart," added another.

Helmed by Karan Johar, ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. Recently the makers unveiled the songs ‘What Jhumka’ and 'Tum Kya Mile', ‘Ve Kamleya’ and ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur, and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)