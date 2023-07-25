Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & Others At Alia-Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2023
Several Bollywood celebrities attended the screening of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on July 25 in Mumbai. The film, directed by Karan Johar, is all set to hit the big screens on July 28
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt twinned at the screening. They wore same black t-shirts. Take a look at the other celebs who attended:
Gauri Khan
Karisma Kapoor
Kusha Kapila
Shashank Khaitan with wife Nalini Datta Khaitan
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor with Rima Jain
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
Vaibhavi Merchant
Malaika Arora with son Arhaan Khan
Maheep Kapoor
Neelam Kothari Soni
Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Jaya Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar
Rannvijay Singha
Seema Sajdeh
Ananya Panday
