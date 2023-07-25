Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & Others At Alia-Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2023

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the screening of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on July 25 in Mumbai. The film, directed by Karan Johar, is all set to hit the big screens on July 28

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt twinned at the screening. They wore same black t-shirts. Take a look at the other celebs who attended:

Gauri Khan

Karisma Kapoor

Kusha Kapila

Shashank Khaitan with wife Nalini Datta Khaitan

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor with Rima Jain

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Vaibhavi Merchant

Malaika Arora with son Arhaan Khan

Maheep Kapoor

Neelam Kothari Soni

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Jaya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar

Rannvijay Singha

Seema Sajdeh

Ananya Panday

