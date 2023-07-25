Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 7 Bollywood Songs To Ignite The Spirit Of Patriotism

India is set to observe the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, 2023. The day marks the success of Operation Vijay. On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts in the Kargil valley that Pakistani intruders had briefly wrested.

On the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, here's a look at 7 Bollywood songs that will ignite the spirit of patriotism in everyone:

Teri Mitti – Kesari (2019)

The song ‘Teri Mitti’ from Akshay Kumar’s movie ‘Kesari’ is sung by B Praak and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. It focuses on the soldier’s emotions for his country. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is a period drama which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Legendary singer and music composer AR Rahman delivered the song 'Vande Mataram' creating a moment of pride for every Indian. The song is sure to evoke patriotism in the minds of the listeners and give goosebumps.

Vijayi Bhava - Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

The song ‘Vijayi Bhava’ from the movie ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ celebrates the fighting spirit within us. The song is penned by Prasoon Joshi and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ is a period drama film based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi.

Main Lad Jaana – Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

The song ‘Main Lad Jaana’ from the movie ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ is an intense Punjabi anthem and shows how the lead actor Vicky Kaushal gets ready for real-life surgical strikes. Along with Vicky Kaushal, the movie also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, and Kirti Kulhari. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie is based on the surgical attack carried by Indian Armed forces in 2016.

Ae Watan – Raazi (2018)

The song has male and female versions and both the songs are capable of giving listeners some good goosebumps. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. 'Ae Watan' celebrates the true spirit of patriotism and shows how Alia’s character Sehmat accepts all the challenges and risks her own life to serve the country.

Thaare Vaaste – Parmanu (2018)

Sung by Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song portrays the hardships faced by the Indian Armed Forces during the secret mission. The movie is based on the nuclear tests carried by the Indian government in 1998 in Pokhran, Rajasthan. The mission allowed India to declare itself as the nuclear state.

Tu Bhoola Jise – Airlift (2016)

The song ‘Tu Bhoola Jise’ is emotional turbulence, written by Kumaar, composed by Amaal Mallik and sung by K.K. The song beautifully features patriotism and unity of Indians during the crisis. ‘Vande Mataram’ towards the end of the song is sure to give you goosebumps.