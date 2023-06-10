Video: Ameesha Patel Trolled For Wearing Bold Outfit At Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Screening | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The iconic film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was re-released on the actress’s birthday (June 9). Patel had garnered eyeballs for playing Sunny’s ‘Madamji’ in the film. However, as their pictures from the screening event held in Mumbai went viral, Ameesha was brutally trolled for wearing a revealing outfit.

The film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

Ameesha was seen sporting a crimson strapless gown. While some hailed the 47-year-old for looking stunning for her age, a section condemned the actress for her choice of outfit.

One user wrote, "Sakina has started getting intoxicated, her eyes have become black."

“This sakina has become something terrible,” added another.

“Why does she look soo scary? Is it the makeup?” wrote one user.

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The flick also starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. The re-release of 'Gadar' comes at a time when the cast is coming up with a sequel.

Helmed by Anil Sharma Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role. Utkarsh played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

Excited about the second part, Sunny earlier said, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."