 Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Romantic Scene in Gurudwara Goes VIRAL, Furious SGPC Demands Action
Updated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Controversy surrounds the much-anticipated film Gadar-2, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, as a romantic scene filmed in a gurudwara has gone viral, drawing the ire of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The SGPC, responsible for the management of gurudwaras, has expressed its displeasure and demanded action against Sunny Deol and the film's director.

ABOUT THE VIRAL SEQUENCE

The scene in question depicts Sunny and Ameesha embracing each other inside the Gurudwara premises.

Additionally, the film showcases non-Sikh individuals dressed as Nihang Sikhs performing Gatka, a traditional martial art form. SGPC Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal criticized Sunny Deol for disregarding the sanctity of the gurudwara and the dignity it holds.

He emphasized that while shootings can take place in gurudwaras, they must be conducted in a manner respectful of the sacredness of the place.

SGPC DEMANDS THE SCENE TO BE REMOVED

Demanding the removal of the controversial scene from the film, the SGPC has registered strong objections.

This disputed scene reportedly forms the climax of the movie, wherein Sunny's character returns from Pakistan and reunites with Ameesha's character inside the Gurudwara. The film is slated for release in August, heightening the urgency for resolution.

ANIL SHARMA ISSUES AN APOLOGY

In response to the controversy, filmmaker Anil Sharma issued an apology, assuring that he and his team have always been mindful of religious sentiments.

He emphasized their respect for religious beliefs and mentioned their commitment to incorporate this sensitivity in their past and future projects.

Anil Sharma expressed guilt if any unintentional actions had caused offence or disrespect. He extended a heartfelt apology and pledged to rectify any problems.

