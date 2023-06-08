Gadar 2 Teaser to be Unveiled Alongside First Part’s Re-Release, Buy 1- Get-1-Free Offer for Fans: More Details Inside

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is indeed a much-awaited film of 2023. While the viewers await for the second season with bated breath, the latest updates on the film is finally here.

As per the latest update, Zee Studios and Filmmaker Anil Sharma planned to release the Teaser for Gadar 2 in cinemas during the premiere of Gadar on June 9. Not just this, they have also hatched a great plan to bring loyal viewers in theatres during the re; release.

To make sure about the film’s successful re-release, they have also kept an interesting offer. With an effective price of just Rs. 75, makers have also kept a ‘Buy 1-Get 1 Free’ offer on the film’s tickets to attract huge crowds in theatres.

ABOUT GADAR 2

The second season of the popular franchise will be set around 17 years from the point where first part ended. The dramatic occurrences will now take place in Lahore in 1971. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be seen reprising their titular characters in the much-loved film, where Utkarsh Sharma will also be joining them.

Gadar 2 is expected to release in theatres around Independence Day eve, on 11th August 2023. Film Critic- Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the reports regarding the teaser release of Gadar 2.

FILM TO BE MADE AVAILABLE WITH FRESH ADVANCEMENT

Talking about the re-release, the makers have also made several technical advancements in the film to make it refreshing and relatable to the new generation. It will release in 4k resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format for the audience in order to serve them with a larger-than-life experience of the timeless classic.

The multi-city re-release will occur in Mumbai, Delhi and Jaipur and viewers are already excited to watch it again in theatres.