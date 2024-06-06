VIDEO: Alaya F Suffers Bad Fall While Trying To Balance On Gym Ball, Calls It Her 'Most Painful Fail' Yet

Alaya F |

Bollywood actress Alaya F recently shared a video of her fitness session with her trainer on Instagram. In the video, she is seen trying to get on a gym ball but lost her balance and tumbled down. Fortunately, she did not suffer any injuries after the fall.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “My most painful fail yet. (This is why it's important to NOT try this at home without trained supervision and crash mats). Watch this with sound on.”

Netizens React To Her Fall

The actress is a fitness enthusiast and believes in a healthy lifestyle. As soon as the video of her fall went viral, some netizens trolled her, while some were concerned about her.

One of the users wrote, "OMG, I hope she didn’t break her back."

While another comment stated, "Tut gayi ?"

"Why jump on such an object which will make you bounce back", the comment reads. Take a look at some comments below:

She shared another video in which she is seen trying to master the art of balancing on the stability ball. The video shows the actress struggling to sit straight on the ball. It later shows how she gets better with the practice and finally stands on the ball with weights in her hand.

"Felt unstoppable, might delete later 💪🏼😋🖤 my journey with balancing on this ball has been so rewarding! Persistence really is an incredible thing! Mehnat ka phal," Alaya captioned the video.

Reacting to the video, global star Priyanka Chopra dropped a clapping emoji in the comments section.

Earlier, Alaya spoke to IANS about her summer diet and revealed that during these days she focuses on staying more hydrated with a minimum water intake of about three litres during the day. In the morning, for breakfast, she takes avocado toast with egg a small bowl of mangoes and also some nice cold watermelon slices.

Alaya F's Upcoming Work

Alaya made her acting debut in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She has been a part of films such as Freddy, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, U-Turn, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Alaya was last seen in Srikanth with Rajkummar Rao.