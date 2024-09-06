 VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Gets Uncomfortable As Woman Touches Him While Posing For Photos In Mumbai
Akshay Kumar's female fan approached him and requested him to pose for a picture with her

Sachin T
Updated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was spotted post an event in Mumbai on Thursday evening. He was surrounded by his fans who gathered around him to take pictures. In one of the videos, he is seen getting uncomfortable as a woman came too close to him for a photo.

Several pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced on social media platforms, however, what caught everyone's attention was Akhsay getting irked when a woman tried to keep her hand on his abdomen while posing for photos.

In a video posted by Filmygyan, Akshay is seen exiting the venue of an event he attended and walking towards his car. Upon seeing the actor, several fans came too close to him. A woman, carrying a baby in her arms, also approached Akshay and requested him to wait for a picture.

While posing, she kept her hand on his abdomen, however, Akshay looked visibly uncomfortable. Take a look at the video here:

Netizens react to Akshay's video

Soon after the video surfaced, a section of social media users opined that fans should know their limits and not touch celebs while posing with them.

A comment read, "That lady should not had touch him😢… we must know our limits as fans."

"People take them for granted and still wants them to behave normal," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "He looks like he is in ill health. Also, fans get way too up close and demand too much attention. It’s so rude."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in the film Khel Khel Mein. He also had a surprise cameo in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy Stree 2.

He will be next seen in Sky Force, Singham Again, Kannappa, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Shankara, Hera Pheri 3, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

