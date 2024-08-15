 Akshay Kumar Reacts To People Calling Him Diplomatic: 'I Measure My Words When I Tell You Anything’
Akshay Kumar Reacts To People Calling Him Diplomatic: 'I Measure My Words When I Tell You Anything’

Akshay explained that his approach is to maintain a balanced perspective and focuses on not hurting anybody's sentiments

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his comedy-drama film Khel Khel Mein. The film stars Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in lead roles. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz. During an interview, Akshay recently addressed accusations of being diplomatic in his public statements.

He explained that his approach is to maintain a balanced perspective and focuses on not hurting anybody's sentiments. Speaking to Galatta India, he said, “People say I’m diplomatic, yes I’m diplomatic because I want to measure my word when I tell anything to you. I don’t want to hurt you, even though I know so many things I don’t want to hurt you. I don’t want to say things which other people might have an image about you that you are that kind of a person.”

Akshay also draws a comparison with his wife Twinkle Khanna that she is always open to judgement, on the other hand, he is someone who might know things but does not want to hurt anyone so he remains diplomatic.

He further added, “I know my wife, she is very open about it. If she watches a film, she will tell the producer it’s a s*** film and I always tell relax and not do that. I know whatever she is saying might be correct but there and there are people like that. I come from that I don’t want to hurt anyone.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sky Force, Singham Again, Kannappa, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Shakara, Hera Pheri 3, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. He also has a special cameo appearance in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's recent released horror-comedy film Stree 2.

