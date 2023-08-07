Video: Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait's Steamy Kissing Scene From The Trial Goes Viral

Actor Aamir Ali is currently garnering praises for his performance in the recently released show The Trial, starring Kajol in the lead role. Aamir played the role of a police officer in Suparn Verma's legal drama.

The actor also had a few intimate scenes with co-star Kubbra Sait in The Trial. A video of the said scene is now doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In the video, Aamir and Kubbra are seen sharing a steamy and passionate lip lock. The clip was first shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram.

Check out the video here:

While Aamir plays the role of a police officer, Kubbra is Kajol's character's co-worker in the show. Kubbra had once described her character Sana as a fierce, fiery, unabashed hardwired and strong woman.

In one of his recent interviews, Aamir revealed that initially he was 'hesitant' and apprehensive to do intimate scenes with Kubbra in The Trial as he never did something like this on screen before.

Aamir had stated that The Trial is not a 'typical sex-based show' and hence, he was nervous to do the intimate scenes. He also praised Kubbra for helping him during the shoot of those scenes.

Over the years, Aamir has gained popularity through his roles in various TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Bhaskar Bharti, F.I.R. and others. He is known for his versatile acting skills and charming presence on screen.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)